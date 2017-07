EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Patrol Unit is looking for some motivated people to join the ranks of the highly-dedicated all-volunteer team.

The Citizen Patrol Unit is made up of citizen volunteers who support the office – specifically the Patrol Section – by performing duties not required by a sworn officer. The volunteers provide assistance to stranded motorists, traffic control at accident or emergency scenes, conduct vacation checks and assist deputies with impounding abandoned vehicles in addition to many other responsibilities.

The Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an Open House on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Office of the Sheriff located at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue.

The event is open to anyone who has an interest in learning about being a part of the volunteer team. There will be a presentation and attendees will have a chance to speak with members about their experiences in the Unit.

The three-week Training Academy is slated to begin October 24. More details regarding the application and academy process will be discussed at the Open House.

Volunteer applications are available online and should be mailed or delivered to:

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program Coordinator

27 E. Vermijo Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Applications must be received no later than July 14 by 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Sheriff’s Office website or contact the Volunteer Program Coordinator at 719-520-7216 or via email at SkylaVanderHeiden@elpasoco.com.