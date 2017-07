COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force season kicks off September 2, but one of their biggest fans stopped in for a visit Wednesday.

Easton Corbin and his band, who are on their way to a show in Kansas, also happen to be friends with a Falcon staff member.

Corbin, a big fan of Air Force Football, along with his band got the grand tour on base and got to hang out with the staff and workout in the gym.

Clearly, he’s ready for kick off too!