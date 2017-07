DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Education has announced the policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price served in schools under the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program and/or the Special Milk Program.

>> Click here to see a full list of participating schools.

Local school officials will use the following household family size and income criteria for determining eligibility for free or reduced price meals:

Applications for free and reduced price school meals, instructions and an informational letter to households can be picked up at your local school and/or district office.

Only one application is required for all children in the household.

Applications can be submitted at any time during the school year. If you aren’t eligible now, but have a decrease in income, become unemployed, have an increase in family size, or become eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Food Distribution Program or Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Need Family (TANF, also known as Colorado Works, Basic Cash Assistance or State Diversion) benefits or become categorically eligible, you may fill out an application at that time.

For more information, visit the Colorado Department of Education’s Nutrition Office’s website.