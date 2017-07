COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Businesses and residents within the South Nevada Urban Renewal District are invited to an informational meeting to discuss plans and progress within the district.

The public meeting will be held Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at Vanguard School Cafetorium located at 1605 S. Corona Avenue.

Meeting topics include:

Proposed South Nevada Streetscape Design Guidelines

Proposed changes to South Nevada access, traffic signals, and traffic operations

Future trail development along Cheyenne Creek

Update on redevelopment plans and projects within the corridor

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this process should make the request as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours before the hearing. Citizens who are deaf and hard of hearing may dial 711 or 1-800-659-3656 Relay Colorado (voice) or 1-800-659-2656 (TTY).