BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — This moose sure knows how to keep cool during a summer in Colorado!

The moose was caught on video swimming and splashing around in the clear, cool waters at Breckenridge Ski Resort on June 26.

The whole thing was caught on camera by Doug Jones and posted to Fire on Demand.

“Summertime fun is not just for people in the Town of Breckenridge, Colorado,” Fire on Demand captioned the video.”Check out this moose having a great time splashing around in the water up on Peak 7!”

Moose are known to frequent the ski resort town.

Last March, a pair of snowboarders raced a moose down a ski run and caught it all on camera.