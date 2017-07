COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bear who spent five hours inside a Colorado Springs home has been tracked and euthanized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The 375-pound bear can be seen in a series of surveillance videos posted to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter page.

The three videos were captured from three different rooms in the home – the kitchen, the bedroom hallway and the family room.

Wildlife officials say the bear was euthanized because it was “deemed [an] imminent threat to the public.”

