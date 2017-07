THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton police officer got quite the surprise Monday night when he stopped to help a tour bus having some trouble on the road.

“#TPDOfcSchaetzle rolls up on a tour bus with its hazards on and guess who pops out? None other than Clint Black! ‘Now who woulda thunk it!'” the police department tweeted.

#TPDOfcSchaetzle rolls up on a tour bus with its hazards on and guess who pops out? None other than Clint Black! "Now who woulda thunk it!" pic.twitter.com/JMcuDSB47E — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) July 4, 2017

Authorities didn’t release details on when or how the bus broke down, but Black made sure to thank Officer Schaetzle for stopping to help.

He signed a copy of his new album and tweeted a thank you and special Fourth of July greeting to the Thornton Police Department.

Yep! And those lights on the patrol car are brighter than my spotlights! Happy 4th to Mick and all at TPD! https://t.co/CjRk40Nx4n — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) July 4, 2017

Black is currently on tour for his new album. He’ll be back in Colorado for a show in Arvada on Saturday, August 19.