COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 27th annual Colorado Springs Pridefest is slated for this weekend.

The two-day festival kicks off Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m. with family-friendly games and entertainment. Also on Saturday will be Ladies Fest starting at 2 p.m. where three ladies bands will showcase their talents.

On Sunday, July 9, festivities begin with the parade at 11 a.m. starting at the corner of Tejon and Colorado and ending at America the Beautiful Park.

There will also be local vendors, food and entertainment.

The fun doesn’t stop there. An official after party with a free, family-friendly barbecue will take place at Club Q located at 3430 N. Academy Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We expect record attendance for this year’s festival. With the current political environment, many people feel it necessary to show their support for the LGBT community,” said event coordinator Nic Grzecka. “Nationwide Pride events are seeing a increase in attendance and this year we have three times the parade floats.”