AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help finding a suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old girl in Aurora.

Alexandrea “Ally” Raber was found dead in an Aurora motel Sunday after police responded to a request for a welfare check, according to KDVR.

Investigators said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death and said it was being investigated as a homicide.

Aurora police have obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Arturo Garcia.

Raber’s half-brother, Jeff Anderson, told KDVR his sister had dated Garcia, but her family had obtained a restraining order against him.

Raber had just graduated from Eagle Crest High School in May and was getting ready to leave for the Navy.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 303-739-6106 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Read the full story on KDVR.