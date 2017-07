AURORA, Colo. — Some tiny yet mighty babies at Children’s Hospital Colorado got into the Fourth of July spirit Tuesday.

Children’s Hospital Colorado posted the photos of the little NICU patients dressed in patriotic tutus and bow ties to celebrate Independence Day.

“Happy Fourth of July from our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,” the hospital wrote. “In their tutus and bow ties, these babies may be tiny, but they’re mighty.”

