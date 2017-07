MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are facing animal cruelty charges after Florida deputies found three endangered deer hogtied in a car Sunday.

According to authorities, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car with a broken tail light. He then saw two struggling Key deer hogtied and bound with heavy twine in the car’s backseat.

A third Key deer was found tied up in the trunk.

Authorities say all three deer were released back into the wild after an evaluation.

According to arrest reports, the two men told authorities they wanted to take pictures with the deer.

The two men are facing multiple charges, including animal cruelty and injuring an endangered species. They have been booked into the Monroe County Jail.

The Key deer is an endangered species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They are a subspecies of the white-tailed deer and are found only in the Florida Keys.