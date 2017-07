COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two women were injured when the truck they were in went off the side of Old Stage Road early Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Old Stage Road near Compass Point. The driver of the truck missed a curve and went off the side of the road, landing well below the road level. Both women were hospitalized, but one has since been released. The other is in serious but stable condition, according to police.