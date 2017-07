COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Art and Music Festival was held this weekend at America the Beautiful Park.

The free event featured fine artists from 14 states, live local music, an aerialist, and a kids creative station.

This is a traveling festival, so even though it’s over in Colorado Springs, they’ll pick things back up in Salida in two weeks.

“What I’ve been hearing from the communities that come is they just love seeing quality art with their families, and that’s what we really wanted to present was an opportunity for families, parents, children, grandparents to get together and enjoy quality art without the pressures of going to a gallery or museum,” director Danna Tullis said. “They can come and have fun and relax and still have a really very quality experience.”

Salida Riverside Fine Arts and Music Festival runs July 15 and 16. It will take place in downtown Salida on the banks of the Arkansas River.