COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was a lot of action happening at Pikes Peak Community College Friday.

EMS providers and emergency vehicles took to the Centennial campus soccer field as part of PPCC’s week-long Teen College Camp.

The event is called Trauma Drama Camp and shows “teen college” students how first responders and search and rescue teams work by experiencing simulated emergencies.

“They need the opportunity to try programs out before they actually have to decide ‘well, what am I going to do after high school?'” said Sheridan Kalletta with PPCC’s Workforce Development Division. “So this is a great opportunity, it’s all about having fun and interacting with the kids and the professors that we have here at the college.”

The week-long camp also shows the 7th through 9th grade students the ability to explore a variety of careers like TV production, zoo keeping and even cybersecurity.