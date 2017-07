COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Transporting yourself to another world – that’s exactly what’s happening right now in Colorado Springs.

From Germany to Iraq, it’s all done in a giant shipping container near downtown.

“Here we are only 12 million people, but we also have a very small country,” said Yves, speaking from Rwanda through video. “It’s a pleasure to me to meet people who see things differently in another way.”

Talking to Yves is done inside a gold box sitting on the sidewalk in front of the Pioneers Museum.

“It was good communication, it was fun to talk to somebody thousands and thousands of miles away,” said Debbie Akres, who spoke to Yves with her kids.

It’s call a Portal and when you enter, you come face-to-face with someone live from around the world.

There are 20 portals throughout the world like Mexico, Afghanistan, and Germany just to name a few.

Deborah Thornton with Imagination Celebration brought the Portal to Colorado Springs.

“This gives you the opportunity to stand in front of somebody and it’s almost like you’re in the same room, it almost feels like you’re breathing the same air,” said Thornton.

For visitors like Akres and her kids, it’s a chance to connect and learn.

“It’s great, very, very nice, I’m glad that we had the opportunity to come down here and experience that,” Akres said.

>> Click here to learn more about the Portals and where they visit each day.