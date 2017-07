3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team celebrates Independence Day in Romania View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division seasons a pig in preparation for a Fourth of July meal they're making, in Cincu, Romania, July 3, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenroy Anderson, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares a rotisserie spit roasting for a Fourth of July meal in Cincu, Romania, July 3, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs) Food service specialists from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares a Fourth of July meal in Cincu, Romania, July 3, 2017. (Photo by (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenroy Anderson, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

CINCU, Romania — Food service specialists from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division may be in another country for the Fourth of July, but that didn’t stop them from preparing an American barbecue to celebrate Independence Day.

But this barbecue is no small undertaking.

“Since we are out here, we thought it would be a good idea for the soldiers to have an opportunity to celebrate the holiday while they are away from home,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kenroy Anderson, the senior culinary sergeant for 3/4 ABCT. “Our head count is more than 1,500 Soldiers, and that’s not including our host nation or coalition forces who we’ve invited. We have four containerized kitchens set up, and each of them can feed 600 people,” said Anderson.

While some food services are contracted by the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program to ensure participating nations, enablers and other U.S. forces are fed during Getica Saber, the Iron Brigade has been serving meals from its mobile kitchens.

