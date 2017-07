DENVER, Colo. — A new website is giving citizens a way to track financial information for schools, BOCES and districts statewide in an easy-to-understand format.

The website, Financial Transparency for Colorado Schools, launched Friday, June 30 and was created in response to legislation from 2010 and 2014 that sought to provide the public a deeper understanding of how education dollars are spent in schools, districts and BOCES.

In 2010, House Bill 1036 required districts to post financial information online, including budgets, financial audits, check registers and credit card statements. In 2014, the legislature enhanced that legislation with House Bill 1292 that required each district and schools post financial data so it can be displayed in an easy-to-understand way.

The data is presented in two domains – spending and funding:

shows investments classified by three key categories: learning, operations and construction – making it easy to understand how dollars are being allocated. The funding domains enable visitors to see funding by local, state and federal sources.

Visitors to the site can compare information at the school, district, charter operator or BOCES level through a side-by-side view of up to four schools or education organizations at a time.