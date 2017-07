SEATTLE — A new law in the city of Seattle will require managers to post work schedules at least 14 days in advance.

The “Secure Scheduling Ordinance” will also require that employees get at least 10 hours off between shifts, according to the Seattle Times.

The law only applies to companies with over 500 employees, and full-service restaurants with both 500 employees and 40 or more locations.

Employers including Starbucks, Safeway, QFC, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Costco, REI, Red Robin, IHOP, McDonald’s, Subway, and Denny’s are examples of companies that would be covered, according to city staffers.

The law took effect Saturday, July 1 and is intended to help protect retail and restaurant employees who have schedules with unpredictable hours.

