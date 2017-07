GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. — As if the natural beauty of Green Mountain Falls isn’t enough art to take in, people in the community are getting even more at the ninth annual Green Box Arts Festival.

The nine-day event, which started Saturday, features visual and performing arts, culinary classes, music, dance, and incredible nature installations that can be seen in Green Mountain Falls right now.

“This community has just grown to embrace unique and interesting contemporary art that makes them think about their surroundings, to think about art in just a different way,” marketing director Rachel Shortt said.

Art classes, demonstrations, and discussions will be held over the next week. The Green Box Arts Fest Annual Block Party is at 7 p.m. July 4. It features Denver swing dance band Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles.