COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire officials say an illegal firework caused a fire at the Copper Stone Apartment Homes Sunday night.

It happened a little after 10 p.m. at the apartments located at 39 N. Circle Drive.

According to CSFD, the fire started in a bush and quickly spread to the wood shake roof.

Officials say although the fire in the bush was put out by residents, firefighters had to use ladders to put out the fire on the roof and check for extension into the attic space.

A resident with young children told authorities the fire was “a very scary event.”

CSFD is reminding the community:

Fireworks are always illegal in the city limits. All types of fireworks with a fuse and/or requiring a flame for ignition are illegal. Only novelty items (snappers and poppers) are allowed.

A fire started by fireworks that threatens or damages property is a crime of arson. Possession, use and/or the sale of fireworks is subject to a fine up to $2,500 and/or up to 189 days in jail. All citations will demand a mandatory court appearance in municipal court.

CSFD has set up drop-off boxes for fireworks at all 22 fire stations around town. People are encouraged to voluntarily bring in their fireworks for proper disposal. This is an anonymous drop-off, no questions will be asked and no citations will be issued for bringing in fireworks.

If you hear or witness fireworks, call 719-444-7000; only call 911 in the event of an injury or fire. Remember to stay on the line until a call taker answers.