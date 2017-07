COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is named in the top 10 hottest real estate markets.

It comes as the second month straight that we’ve been on the list.

According to Realtor.com, we’re number eight out of 20 cities with booming markets.

According to the report, the housing market has gone two years in a row with inventory drops. In other words, there have been more buyers than sellers — a phenomenon that hasn’t lasted this long in at least 20 years.

Realtor Dana Williams with RE/MAX Advantage knows all too well the disappointment this market can bring.

“Some of the sellers are pretty happy, they’re getting multiple offers on their homes, but buyers are having a hard time finding what they’re looking for,” said Williams.

Williams said while the competition is heating up, some buyers, like the Hardoins, whom she showed around this weekend, still aren’t quick to jump.

“We’ve seen a couple houses we like, but unfortunately about 30 minutes after we saw them they had offers,” Robert Hardoin said. “We don’t want to be super aggressive, because it’s a big decision.”

While houses are flying off the market, some are going quicker than others. Those in the $400,000 range are selling faster, according to RE/MAX Advantage.

Single family homes are also struggling. A spokesperson for RE/MAX Advantage said our city’s inventory is down 20 percent from this time a year ago.