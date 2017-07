COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Centennial State has another reason to celebrate this Fourth of July!

Colorado has been ranked among the top 5 most patriotic states in America, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub ranked military engagement based on the number of Coloradans enlisted, how many veterans live in the state and the amount of active-duty and military reserve personnel living here.

Civic engagement was calculated by how many people voted in the 2016 presidential election, as well as voters in the 2016 primary elections.

For just a little fun, WalletHub added the frequency of Google searches for American flags.

All 50 states were subject to the same criteria. Virginia took the top spot as the most patriotic state in America, followed by Alaska, Wyoming and South Carolina. Colorado rounded up the top 5, and New Jersey came in dead last.

Colorado also came in third place among states with the highest percent of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

