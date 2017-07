AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora was damaged over the weekend in what authorities are calling a “random act of vandalism.”

On the Facebook page dedicated to the memorial, Rick Crandall, president of the nonprofit organization, posted a message regarding the incident.

“What a sad comment it is that a place that honors Colorado’s fallen who gave their lives defending the Freedom we celebrate on the 4th, would be subject to this,” Crandall wrote.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day in 2013. It is made up of 24 glass panels that lean forward and backward, which represents service members falling in action. There are around 6,000 names of service members and MIAs.

It’s estimated the cost to repair the memorial will total close to $55,000.

“While we have insurance, I’m certain it won’t be enough to cover the cost of replacing the panel,” Crandall said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to repair the memorial. Those interested in donating can also visit the Colorado Freedom Memorial website and make a secure donation there or mail a donation to the memorial at P.O. Box 472333, Aurora, Colorado 80047.

“Should you visit the Memorial, please refrain from touching the shattered panel and we’ll keep you updated on our progress of replacing the glass,” Crandall cautioned future visitors to the memorial.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating and offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the event that this incident is determined to be a criminal incident.

If you have any information, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.