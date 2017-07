DENVER, Colo. — Congrats to the Colorado Department of Transportation!

CDOT earned top honors in the 2017 America’s Transportation Awards competition this month.

The 10th annual competition attracted 30 project nominations from 12 western states.

CDOT received the following three awards:

The I-70 Mountain Express Lane project won in the Operations Excellence, Medium Project category (projects costing between $25 million and $200 million)

– In its first year of operation, the project reduced travel time by nearly half from the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels to top of Floyd Hill, resulting in an average 30-minute time savings. The project upgraded 13 miles of eastbound I-70 from Idaho Springs to Empire, creating a wider shoulder that operates as a third travel lane during peak travel periods. Travelers have the option of taking the express lane in exchange for paying a toll to get to their destination faster or ride in the regular lanes for free. The US 36 Express Lanes claimed victory in the Best Use of Technology and Innovation, Large Project category (projects costing more than $200 million)

– Reliable travel times and a safer drive on U3 36 following the completion of a multi-modal project that reconstructed the roadway from Federal Boulevard to Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, providing an express lane in each direction in addition to free regular lanes. The project included a commuter bikeway, Bus Rapid Transit improvements and Intelligent Transportation Systems for tolling, transit, traveler information and incident management. The SH 9 CO River South Wildlife and Safety project won in Best Use of Technology and Innovation, Medium Project category.

– CO 9 is a major traffic route between Kremmling and Silverthorne in Summit and Grand counties. There were numerous wildlife collisions and human fatalities. To improve safety, CDOT rebuilt an 11 mile segment, including wildlife underpasses and fencing, highway realignment and shoulder widening. This section of roadway saw a 90 percent reduction in wildlife-vehicle collisions from previous seasonal averages.

“On behalf of CDOT, I am proud of the achievements our team has made in using technology and innovation to make transportation better and safer for all of Colorado,” said CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt. “The awards are a strong testament to the dedication and smart work by CDOT and our collaboration with local governments, residents and the traveling public to constantly improve our transportation system.”

Winners in the three remaining regions of the country will be announced throughout the summer.

