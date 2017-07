COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — American Airlines will soon launch two daily nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare out of Colorado Springs!

Mayor John Suthers along with city and airport officials will celebrate the first inaugural flight Wednesday, July 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting, the first American Airlines Chicago O’Hare departure will take place at 12:20 p.m.

The new American Airlines Chicago nonstop service from Colorado Springs offers two convenient flight times. The first 7:25 a.m. flight departs Thursday, July 6.

American currently serve Colorado Springs with four daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth.