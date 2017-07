COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a good day to take a dip in the pool, but some of the kids at a local resort had to keep dry because a car got in first.

A 73-year-old woman drove her car into the pool at Cheyenne Mountain Resort around 8 a.m. Monday.

Police were still investigating what exactly happened, but hundreds in the building watched the car plunge in.

No one was in the pool at the time.

Corey Youso, on vacation from Texas, was eating breakfast at Cheyenne Mountain Resort when he saw the car.

“We just heard a collision,” said Youso. “We watched it climb the hill go airborne and go into the pool.”

He sprang into action right away and said that was his first reaction.

The 73-year-old woman had had driven her Lincoln MKX up the embankment, over the fence and landed in the pool.

The pool is property of the resort off Broadmoor Valley Road behind the Country Club of Colorado.

“I jumped in through the window and she was stuck. She couldn’t get her seatbelt undone, so I unbuckled her seatbelt,” said Youso, explaining how he pulled the woman out just in time. “In an instant the car was submerged and under water.”

“I have never seen a car in a swimming pool submerged in a swimming pool,” said Colorado Springs Police Sergeant Fred Walker. “This is a first, it’s a very unique situation.”

Though the woman was rescued safely, for the car it was another story. Officials on scene had to drain the pool then use a crane to lift it out.

Dozens of bystanders watched as the dripping SUV was raised in the air and lowered down on a tow truck.

“I’m just glad everyone is okay and she is going to have a good recovery and no one else not injured in the process,” said Youso.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment; authorities say she does not have serious injuries.

Police said she has been cited for careless driving. Officers confirmed there was no mention of any medical conditions and drugs or alcohol are not suspected.