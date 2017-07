COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 11th annual Sky Sox Youth Baseball Camp is coming up later this month.

Security Service Federal Credit Union is teaming up with The Home Front Cares Inc. for the camp, which is slated for Sunday, July 23 at Security Service Field located at 4385 Tutt Boulevard.

The event was created especially for children of local military families. It’s free of charge and open for children ages 6 and up.

Kiddos will learn skills in running, throwing, batting and fielding.

“For over a decade now, the Sky Sox Camp has been one of the highlights of summer for children and families throughout Colorado,” says Derrick Aguilar, senior vice president of member service for Security Service Federal Credit Union – Mountain Region. “The camp is just one way we partner with the community to support the families of the men and women who serve our country.”

Every child taking part in the camp will be given four tickets to the game held the day of the clinic, along with a free lunch, Sky Sox hat and camp t-shirt.

To register, pick up a registration form at any Security Service branch. Space is limited.

Children may not be left unattended at the camp; a parent or legal guardian must remain on-site during the camp and game. Additionally, each child must have a signed liability waiver in order to participate.

For more information, call 719-594-5959.