COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven off E. Fillmore Street early Sunday.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1240 E. Fillmore Street.

Police say three suspects – one armed with a handgun – entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

All three suspects fled the scene in a white four-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

All suspects were wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.