LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Nevada has officially joined Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska as the only states where people can buy marijuana for recreational use.

Legal pot went on sale midnight Saturday, making Nevada the fifth state in the U.S. to sell legal recreational marijuana.

Less than eight months after Nevada voters passed Question 2 by 8 percentage points, dozens of stores across Southern Nevada began selling the drug legally, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nevada’s law lets adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. The law was approved by voters in November 2016.

