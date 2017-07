COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The North Gate Block Party brought together local businesses and the community to raise money for a charity right here in southern Colorado.

All businesses in the North Gate area offered discounts on their products or services.

Those interested just needed to purchase a $10 wristband to receive discounts to all designated businesses.

Participating stores included:

The Brass Tap

Boot Barn

Lillie Avenue

Bourbon Brothers

Magnum

Overdrive Raceway

Doghaus

All proceeds from tasting glasses and the Brass Tap went to Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.

Jim Mundle, owner of Overdrive Raceway, and D’Anna Braun, general manager of Brass Tap, joined FOX21 Weekend Morning News to talk about the Block Party.