DENVER, Colo. — The city of Denver has adopted new rules and regulations regarding marijuana consumption at businesses and special events.

According to KDVR, the most notable rules ban businesses that sell cannabis or alcohol from allowing patrons to use marijuana on the property. Businesses cannot be in a “residential zone” and they must be at least 1,000 feet from a school.

In November 2016, Denver voters approved Initiative 300, granting businesses the ability to apply for a permit to allow for adult marijuana consumption in designated areas.

