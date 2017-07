COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Mitchell High School that left one man injured.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the high school located at 1200 Potter Drive.

Police say two suspects confronted the victim and one of the suspects fired a shot with a handgun, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.