DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are actively investigating after a man called 911 Saturday night to report shooting an intruder in his Sedalia home. During that call, the man told authorities the intruder was his son.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Frank Leo Huner Jr. called authorities Saturday around 10:15 p.m. saying he had just fatally shot someone he believed was an intruder breaking into his home in the 3400 block of Elk Canyon Court.

He identified the intruder as his son during that call.

The person who was shot was later pronounced dead, investigators confirmed to KDVR. The name and age of the victim has not been released and the coroner will have to formally identify the body to confirm whether or not the victim is Huner’s son.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

Huner has been taken into custody and booked on a second degree murder charge, but authorities say the charges may change as they continue to investigate.