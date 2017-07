MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The grand opening of the new Kiddie Splash pool and pad at the Manitou Pool and Fitness Center took place Saturday, July 1.

The big reveal at the Manitou Pool and Fitness Center located at 202 Manitou Avenue is all possible thanks to a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado.

Kiddos and parents too can now beat the heat during the dog days of summer but it’s also a chance to promote water safety.

“We just want to get kids exposed to the water early in life and they love it and enjoy it so they continue on swimming, learning how to swim, and just be safer in and around the water at the same time it’s just a lot of fun as well,” said Roy Chaney, director of the Manitou Pool and Fitness Center.

Daily rates start at $4 for kids under 17 and $6.50 for adults.

Punch cards and family passes are also available.

