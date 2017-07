COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking to check out some firework displays or fun celebrations this Fourth of July?

Here’s a list of what’s happening around southern Colorado:

Colorado Springs

The annual Summer Symphony will be held July 4 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The event is free to the public. Food will be available for sale, and picnics are welcome. Activities and concessions begin at 5:30 p.m. A concert by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show starts around 9 p.m. More information.

Rock Ledge Ranch Family Fourth takes you back in time for Independence Day. You can walk through the reenactment of revolutionary war camp, play carnival games and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rock Ledge Ranch in Colorado Springs. Bring a picnic or enjoy pie, lemonade and cold watermelon for sale. More information.

Sky Sox will celebrate the Fourth of July with a Sky Sox game and post-game fireworks at Security Field in Colorado Springs. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a free mini American flag. The game starts at 7 p.m. Seating options are limited and tickets go quickly. More information.

Cañon City

The annual 4th in the Park event at Veterans Park in Cañon City will feature live music by Applewood at 4 p.m., followed by Indigo Way at 6:30 p.m. Free watermelon will be provided and the event is free and open to the public. Attendees are invite to bring a blanket or chair for seating. More information.

Manitou Springs

The Manitou Springs Volunteer Fire Department will put on its annual fireworks display off Higginbotham Road July 4. The fireworks can be viewed from downtown Manitou Springs. More information.

Pueblo

Pueblo‘s annual Rollin’ on the Riverwalk celebration will be held July 4 on the Pueblo Riverwalk. Gates open at 5 p.m. The Pueblo Symphony will perform at 8 p.m. Fireworks will follow the symphony concert. More information.

Woodland Park

The Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park is celebrating military personnel on the Fourth by offering half off regular admission to active and retired military personnel. You just have to show active or military ID. The Dinosaur Resource Center is open on the Fourth from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information.

Woodland Park’s Old Fashioned 4th of July will be filled with entertainment, vendors, food and games. Fireworks can be viewed from anywhere within the city and start around 9:15 p.m. The event is free. More information.

The Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration on 2nd and Washington Street will feature a pancake breakfast, annual fun run, children’s parade and main parade. There will also be a street fair featuring food, arts and crafts and vendors. The free celebration begins at 7 a.m. and concerts run from noon to 7 p.m. More information.

Palmer Lake will host a fireworks display on July 4. Live music starts at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. The show is free but off-street parking requires a $10 cash only donation. More information.

Got one to add to the list? Email us at news@kxrm.com and put “4th of July Event” in the subject line.