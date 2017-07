COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect more traffic over the holiday, as the summer travel season kicks into high gear.

With this increased road travel comes some good news… All CDOT construction projects are suspended for the holiday through Wednesday morning, July 5th. The exception being emergency road operations.

CDOT also said they expect the most traffic on the I-70 mountain corridor, as July, August, and September are its busiest months. More than 3.6 million cars traveled through that area during those months last year.

With this increase in people on the roads, and the holiday, Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with a number of organizations to enforce a Fourth of July DUI crackdown. This started on Friday, and runs through the holiday.

“This is the first big holiday weekend of the summer, and people are going to be on vacation, and we just wanted to put an emphasis on traffic safety, because there are going to be so many more cars on the roads,” said Lt. Scott Schwall of CSPD. “With the price of gas down, people are out and about, driving around, and they’re doing road trips again.”

The DUI enforcement going on right now includes alcohol, marijuana, and any other drugs that cause impaired driving.

In the statement CDOT released, they say to give yourself time to get to your destination, and always drive with care.

You can always check the traffic cameras before you head out at http://www.COtrip.org, or check the road status by calling 511 from anywhere in the state.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July from your FOX21 News team!