COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued a new warning regarding fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

Fire officials are reminding the community that fireworks are illegal within citty limits, with the exception of novelty items such as snappers and poppers.

CSFD says any fire started by fireworks which threatens or damages property is considered arson.

Possession, use and/or sale of fireworks is subject to a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to 189 days in jail.

Right now CSFD has drop-off boxes for fireworks at all 22 fire stations around town.

People are encouraged to voluntarily bring in their fireworks for proper disposal. This is an anonymous drop-off, so no questions will be asked and no citations will be issued.

>> Click here to find a fire station near you.

If you hear or see fireworks being used, call 719-444-7000. Only call 911 in the event of an injury or fire.