Hey Crayola fans, the company wants to hear from you!

Voting opened Saturday in Crayola’s contest to name the color of a new crayon that will be a shade of blue.

Voters have five names to choose from: Dreams Come Blue, Star Spangled Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars and Bluetiful.

Our top 5 names are in! Vote for your favorite for a chance to win! https://t.co/kVsXkAHY2Q pic.twitter.com/7mvf64KiS8 — Crayola (@Crayola) June 30, 2017

You can vote once each day until the contest ends August 31.

>> Click here to vote.

Prizes will be awarded daily to voters, and all entries qualify for a grand prize of a four-person trip to the Crayola Experience attraction in Orlando, in addition to a $1,000 gift card, $100 Crayola prize pack and a $1,000 donation to a school arts program.

Crayola, which is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, currently manufactures 120 crayon colors.