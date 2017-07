COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first day of July always marks Independence Day for our neighbors up north!

Dozens of folks celebrated 150 years of Confederation Saturday at the historic Penrose House in Colorado Springs.

Families and friends gathered to highlight the contributions of the Canadian Armed Forces community living right here in Colorado Springs.

“We have a large Canadians contingent here under NORAD in Colorado Springs, about 150 families that work directly in Colorado Springs and it is a pleasure and privilege every year to come and celebrate here,” said Pierre St. Ammand, NORAD Deputy Commander.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have partnered with Americans in the defense of our nations.