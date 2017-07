EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash on northbound I-25 north of Fountain that injured three people Saturday night.

Troopers say a Nissan Sentra driven by 36-year-old Janeth Torres-Sandoval of Pueblo was traveling southbound on I-25 when it lost control and ran off the left side of the road into the center median while rotating.

The Nissan then entered the northbound lanes of I-25 where it was hit from behind by a northbound Lexus SUV driven by 62-year-old Cynthia Lundberg of Castle Rock, according to authorities.

Troopers say Torres-Sandoval sustained minor injuries but a passenger, 44-year-old Dagoberto Chavez-Marquez also of Pueblo, sustained serious injury.

Lundberg sustained serious injury, according to authorities.

All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Colorado State Patrol says it was raining heavily at the time of the crash. Drivers and passengers are reminded to buckle up before traveling and to drive with extra caution in inclement weather.