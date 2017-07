THORNTON, Colo. — Three baby ducks camped out under a police cruiser were rescued by a Thornton police officer Friday.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted there was an “investigation of ‘fowl’ play, after a short chase #TPDOfcBradley took (3) suspects into custody and ‘quacked’ the case!”

BREAKING NEWS – Investigation of "fowl" play, after a short chase #TPDOfcBradley took (3) suspects into custody and "quacked" the case! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y9mqNyaQWg — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) July 2, 2017

Officer Bradley is pictured in a series of photos documenting the retrieval. He can be seen peeking underneath a police cruiser to retrieve the baby ducks.

No word on where the ducks are headed next, but we’re glad all ended well in this “breaking news” case!

Great work, Officer Bradley!