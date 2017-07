OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl from Wisconsin was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 10 early Saturday.

It happened on the highway near milepost 46 in Otero County around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers say 39-year-old Omero Graniel of Wisconsin was driving westbound on the highway when he drifted off the right side of the road and collided with a guardrail.

The car began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction then rolled, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Graniel was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Two passengers, 47-year-old Nathalie Graniel of Wisconsin and 21-year-old Alex Duval of France, were both wearing their seat belt and were not injured, according to authorities.

Troopers say the third passenger, 12-year-old Kia of Wisconsin, was not wearing her seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

According to Colorado State Patrol, alcohol and drugs are not being considered as factors in this crash which remains under investigation.