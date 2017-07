COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested Thursday morning after officers conducted a search warrant on his home and recovered multiple items related to identity theft and money laundering.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Portillo Place off N. Union Boulevard.

At the home, police recovered numerous items related to the suspect’s criminal activities, including a gas pump skimmer, two ATM skimmers, new and used gift cards, and an electronic device used to recode credit cards with stolen credit card information.

Officers also found a large amount of money and impounded the suspect’s vehicle used in the crimes.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Alberto Brioso, was arrested and charged with identity theft and money laundering.