COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Silver Key’s transportation service area will expand to include Peterson AFB for veterans and their dependents ages 60 and up.

The service will be limited to Tuesdays with the first trip happening July 11. A valid military ID will be required for all riders entering Peterson AFB.

Additionally, Silver Key already provides transportation services to Fort Carson on Mondays and the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursdays.

“The addition of the Peterson AFB complex will allow more veterans and their families to access the benefits they have earned. These specialized transportation delivery routes are designed to increase accessibility to areas of the community that may not have many transportation options,” Silver Key officials said in a statement.

For reservations, call 719-884-2380 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Volunteer drivers are still needed and are in great demand. Interested individuals must have a good driving record, a regular driver’s license and four hours to dedicate.

To learn more about volunteering, contact Linda Arguello at larguello@silverkey.org or call 719-884-2319.