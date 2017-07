COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As most animal lovers know, July 4th activities can put pets on edge.

In fact, more pets gets lost on Independence Day than any other day of the year, according to Pet Wants, a local pet food and products company.

That’s why Pet Wants is offering suggestions on ways to help dogs and cats through the holiday.

They recommend things like finding a quiet place to put your pet during firework displays and lowering the blinds and turning on the TV to block out the noise.

The company also says to watch what they eat – things like alcohol can be very dangerous for pets.

Holiday treats can also be harmful, as they’re too much for their systems to handle.