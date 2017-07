COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Polls are now open, so get your nominations in for the 2017 Colorado Transit Awards.

You can nominate an agency or fellow transit junkie that did great work this past year.

Categories to choose from include:

Transportation Professional or Transit Team of the Year

Large Community Transit Agency of the Year

Small Community Transit Agency of the Year

Human Services Agency of the Year

Resort Agency of the Year

Outstanding Coordination Initiative

Mountain Metropolitan Transit, the public transportation operator for the metro area of Colorado Springs, won Large Transit System of the Year / Large Community Transit Agency of the Year in 2016.

Polls close Friday, August 4 at 5 p.m.

>> Click here to cast your ballot.