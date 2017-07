COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man who escaped parole and led officers on a foot chase in northern Colorado Springs Thursday.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of the King Soopers off E. Woodmen and Rangewood Drive.

Police say 25-year-old Brandan Jester of Colorado Springs had escaped parole and had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

Additionally, police say Jester was driving a stolen car.

When approached by police, Jester attempted to escape first in a car then on foot.

Officers contained the area and were able to take Jester into custody, along with a woman that was with him as he ran from the scene.

The woman was cited with misdemeanor obstruction of officers; her name has not been released at this time.

No injuries were reported.