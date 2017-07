COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a machete early Saturday.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Sunnyhill Drive off Drennan Road.

Police responded to a disturbance in the area and at the scene found both the victim and the suspect.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as a juvenile, cooperated with the investigation.

The suspect was charged with first degree assault.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.