COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fourth of July is just around the corner!

But how does America feel about some Fourth of July favorites ?

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor surveyed more than 145,000 communities in the U.S. and now they’re revealing some Independence Day favorites!

Firework shows are the most popular way to celebrate the Fourth (37 percent)

are the most popular way to celebrate the Fourth (37 percent) Hamburgers are the favorite thing to throw on the grill, followed by hot dogs (43 percent)

are the favorite thing to throw on the grill, followed by hot dogs (43 percent) Mint chocolate chip ice cream is the most tasty treat to enjoy, followed by vanilla (17 percent)

is the most tasty treat to enjoy, followed by vanilla (17 percent) Sparklers are the preferred firework to light up the night, followed by roman candles (46 percent)

Tell us, what’s your favorite way to celebrate the holiday?