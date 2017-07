COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected in an accident that damaged 6 cars Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the parking lot of a business complex in the 2000 block of Briargate Parkway near Explore Drive around 12:40 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the truck suffered a suspected medical episode and fell from the cab of the truck.

The truck hit 6 parked cars, all of which were unoccupied, according to police.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not suspected in this incident.